HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HPPI) and Precigen (OTCMKTS:PGEN) Critical Contrast

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HPPI) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HedgePath Pharmaceuticals and Precigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HedgePath Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -246.03% Precigen -324.38% -65.28% -24.60%

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precigen has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HedgePath Pharmaceuticals and Precigen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HedgePath Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Precigen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HedgePath Pharmaceuticals and Precigen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HedgePath Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$4.55 million N/A N/A Precigen $90.72 million 5.52 -$322.32 million ($0.88) -3.35

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precigen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Precigen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of HedgePath Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Precigen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Precigen beats HedgePath Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It primarily focuses on the development of therapies for skin, lung, and prostate cancers. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including stem cell maintenance, cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It also develops super bioavailability (SUBA)-itraconazole oral capsules for patients with basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. SUBA-Itraconazole is a patented itraconazole formulation that enhances the absorption of itraconazole to enhance the bioavailability of orally administered drugs that are poorly soluble. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mayne Pharma Ventures Pty Ltd.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc. engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies. The company also offers UltraVector platform that enables design and assembly of gene programs that facilitate control over the quality, function, and performance of living cells; and RheoSwitch inducible gene switch that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression. In addition, it provides AttSite Recombinases, which allows stable, targeted gene integration and expression; LEAP automated platform to identify and purify cells of interest, such as antibody expressing cells and stem cells; ActoBiotics platform for targeted in situ expression of proteins and peptides from engineered microbes; and AdenoVerse technology platform for tissue specificity and target selection. The company serves the health, food, energy, and environment markets. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Genopaver, LLC; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Persea Bio, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; Harvest start-up entities; and Surterra Wellness. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

