HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered HealthStream from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.64 million, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

