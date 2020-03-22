Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 20,730.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

HTA stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

