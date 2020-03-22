Head to Head Survey: American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) and Safestore (NYSE:SFSHF)

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Assets Trust and Safestore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $366.74 million 3.68 $60.19 million $2.20 10.21 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 12.47% 3.90% 1.74% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Assets Trust and Safestore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Safestore 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Assets Trust presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.07%. Given American Assets Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Safestore.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of American Assets Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Safestore on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc. (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet, and its office portfolio comprises approximately 2.7 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.