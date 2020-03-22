Head-To-Head Comparison: America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) & LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors 47.78% 9.06% 2.94% LM Funding America -48.36% -29.27% -17.21%

Volatility and Risk

America First Multifamily Investors has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for America First Multifamily Investors and LM Funding America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and LM Funding America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors $62.30 million 4.64 $30.49 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $3.39 million 0.54 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats LM Funding America on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned 77 MRBs, of which various bonds were issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 63 residential properties comprising a total of 10,650 rental units located in 13 states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

