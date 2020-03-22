Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €270.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €177.00 ($205.81).

ETR:WDI opened at €87.22 ($101.42) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €124.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a twelve month high of €162.30 ($188.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

