Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €22.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WAC. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of WAC opened at €9.48 ($11.02) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €7.80 ($9.07) and a 1 year high of €25.58 ($29.74). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $664.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

