Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €22.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WAC. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of WAC opened at €9.48 ($11.02) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €7.80 ($9.07) and a 1 year high of €25.58 ($29.74). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $664.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

