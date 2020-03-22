Hastings Group’s (HSTG) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 211 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hastings Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hastings Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 197 ($2.59).

HSTG stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45. Hastings Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.20 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Hastings Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Toby van der Meer bought 31,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

