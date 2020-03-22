Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Position Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 24.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 27.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

HOG stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

