Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hammerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hammerson from an add rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

