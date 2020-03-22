Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Holdings Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,439 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Habit Restaurants were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HABT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 145,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 641,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 93,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ HABT opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $365.02 million, a P/E ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.