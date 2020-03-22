Guyana Goldfields (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) PT Lowered to $0.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Guyana Goldfields (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $0.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS GUYFF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Guyana Goldfields has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.11.
Guyana Goldfields Company Profile
