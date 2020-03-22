Guardant Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,251 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 1,711 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.25.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 25,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $44,487.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,840 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

