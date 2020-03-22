Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,062 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMAB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

OMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

