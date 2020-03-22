GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.56% of GrubHub worth $24,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in GrubHub during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRUB. Benchmark increased their price target on GrubHub from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $31.71 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 184.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $178,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,110.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

