Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.19% of Grocery Outlet worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GO. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 198.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $8,984,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $5,968,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

GO opened at $30.82 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,184,296.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,467,215.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $58,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,939 over the last 90 days.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

