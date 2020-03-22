Grocery Outlet (GO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GO stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $58,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,184,296.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,215.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,939.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

