GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.
NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $721.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,985,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 82,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
