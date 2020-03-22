GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $721.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,985,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 82,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

