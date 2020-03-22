Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GNCGY opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.