Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Greencore Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 285 ($3.75) in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 252.86 ($3.33).

LON GNC opened at GBX 133.95 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $597.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 234.96. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 151.75 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney purchased 450,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £472,500 ($621,546.96). Also, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £1,757,000 ($2,311,233.89).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

