Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Green Growth Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $0.10 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GGBXF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. Green Growth Brands has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Green Growth Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, processing, production, distribution, and retailing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products in the United States. The company offers cannabis, tetrahydro cannabidol, cannabidiol, and cannabis-infused consumer products, as well as technology and consulting services for the cannabis industry.

