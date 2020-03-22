Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Director Acquires $69,000.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 300,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.18 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.64.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $127.93 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.