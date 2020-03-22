Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€61.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.05 ($82.62).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €41.37 ($48.10) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a 12-month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

