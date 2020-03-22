Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 92,561 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,958,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.02% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $91,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,734,000 after acquiring an additional 188,708 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,751 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,879,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,012,000 after acquiring an additional 980,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IPG opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

