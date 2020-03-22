Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,178 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 752,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $80,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in IDACORP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in IDACORP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

In other IDACORP news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $73.34 and a one year high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.40.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

