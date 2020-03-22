Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 4,189,322 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 643.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.85% of Old National Bancorp worth $88,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 86,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 167,373 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 108,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.99. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

