Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $85.50 Million Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Quanta Services worth $85,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,572 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 621,357 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,993,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 230,974 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Quanta Services by 5,368.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,749,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,121 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

