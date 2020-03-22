Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $84,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,940.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

