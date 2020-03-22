Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 4,851,808 Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,341,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851,808 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of BEST worth $85,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

BEST stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. BEST Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. BEST’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

