Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,481,678 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,313,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $84,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,116,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of VICI opened at $12.31 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.41%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,011.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

