Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 135,977 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,977 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Nexstar Media Group worth $85,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $70,306.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $474,983.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,504 shares of company stock worth $1,225,413. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.