GoByte Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $147,847.57 and approximately $8,377.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,180,701 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

