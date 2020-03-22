Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.17% of Globant worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,415,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 849,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 157,075 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 304,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after acquiring an additional 228,166 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.84. Globant SA has a one year low of $68.34 and a one year high of $141.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

