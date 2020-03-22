GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,839.20 ($24.19).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,449 ($19.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,624.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,708.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total transaction of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 810 shares of company stock worth $1,884,306.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

