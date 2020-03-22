Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.22.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.56. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,577,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,844,000 after buying an additional 750,479 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,235,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,763,000 after buying an additional 133,232 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,725,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,014,000 after buying an additional 209,827 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Glaukos by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,664,000 after buying an additional 124,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,081,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 109,971 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.