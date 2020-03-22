GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of GVDNY opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.