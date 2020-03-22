Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.50% of Gibraltar Industries worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,421,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 452,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after buying an additional 315,195 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $56.58.
Several research firms have commented on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
