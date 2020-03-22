Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.50% of Gibraltar Industries worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,421,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 452,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after buying an additional 315,195 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

