GET Protocol Price Reaches $0.21 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. GET Protocol has a market cap of $2.35 million and $33,088.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00053705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.71 or 0.04276513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038505 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016079 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012553 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003769 BTC.

GET is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

