German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $745.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.93.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $369,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,423 shares in the company, valued at $84,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.65 per share, with a total value of $26,347.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,831 shares of company stock valued at $858,496. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

