Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 465,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Gentex worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Gentex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $20.72 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

