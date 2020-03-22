GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Earns Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GEAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GEAGY opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

