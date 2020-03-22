GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $1.90 on Friday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,823,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 60,138.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 203,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 203,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

