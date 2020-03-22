Gamesys Group’s (GYS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GYS. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective (down from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) target price on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

GYS stock opened at GBX 689 ($9.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 688.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gamesys Group has a 12 month low of GBX 568 ($7.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 842 ($11.08). The company has a market capitalization of $748.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

