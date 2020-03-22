G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.71.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $400.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.11.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.