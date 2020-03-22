G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $7.61. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 2,309,796 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $754.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 155,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68.

About G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

