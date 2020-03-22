Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Receives Under Review Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Futura Medical (LON:FUM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:FUM opened at GBX 8.30 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.05. Futura Medical has a 12-month low of GBX 7.16 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.90 ($0.63). The company has a market cap of $20.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

