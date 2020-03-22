FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR alerts:

FUPBY stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.