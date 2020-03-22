Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

FMS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.