Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,315,000 after acquiring an additional 456,986 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 481,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,848 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 458,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 154,005 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after acquiring an additional 157,079 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHVN opened at $29.59 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,458,346 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

