Fred Alger Management LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $112.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.367 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

